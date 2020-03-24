Markets
GM

Why Shares of General Motors Are Surging Today

Contributor
John Rosevear The Motley Fool
Published

What happened

Shares of General Motors (NYSE: GM) were rising on Tuesday, after the company announced measures to bolster its balance sheet -- but didn't cut its dividend.

As of 10:30 a.m. EDT, GM's shares were up about 13.3% from Monday's closing price. 

So what

GM said in a statement on Tuesday morning that it will draw down about $16 billion from its existing lines of credit to bolster its balance sheet as it braces for an extended shutdown of its factories in North America. 

Barra is standing at a podium in front of a GM backdrop.

CEO Mary Barra will try to get GM through the pandemic without a dividend cut. Image source: General Motors.

The company also withdrew its guidance for 2020. 

Those were both prudent moves under the circumstances. But what GM didn't do is also important: It didn't cut its dividend. That's in contrast to old rival Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F), which said last week that it would draw down $15.4 billion from its credit lines and suspend its dividend to conserve cash.

Now what

GM should now have plenty of cash to weather the coronavirus pandemic. As CEO Mary Barra pointed out Tuesday morning, restructuring moves made over the last few years have put GM in good shape to ride out an economic downturn. 

The $16 billion GM plans to borrow will be in addition to its existing cash hoard, which GM estimates will be between $15 billion and $16 billion as of the end of March. 

The takeaway for investors: For the moment, GM -- and its dividend -- are safe. 

10 stocks we like better than General Motors
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and General Motors wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

 

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 18, 2020

 

John Rosevear owns shares of Ford and General Motors. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GM F

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

The Motley Fool

Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular