Why Shares of General Motors Are Falling This Afternoon

What happened

Shares of General Motors (NYSE: GM) were falling in trading on Tuesday afternoon as investors considered the possibility that GM may need to shut down its U.S. factories for an extended period due to the coronavirus outbreak. Concerns about U.S. relations with China, where GM has a massive presence, likely added to the selling pressure.

As of 1:30 p.m. EDT, GM's shares were down about 6% from Monday's closing price.

GM's technical center in Warren, Michigan was shut down for deep cleaning after an employee tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. Image source: General Motors.

So what

Here are the stories that are likely affecting GM's stock price on Tuesday afternoon.

In a letter to members, the United Auto Workers said Tuesday that it has asked GM, Ford Motor Company , and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles to shut down its U.S. plants for two weeks in response to the coronavirus outbreak. The union said it will use "any and all measures" to protect its members. Any UAW action could well target GM: The UAW mounted a 40-day strike against GM last year over a contract dispute.

, and to shut down its U.S. plants for two weeks in response to the coronavirus outbreak. The union said it will use "any and all measures" to protect its members. Any UAW action could well target GM: The UAW mounted a 40-day strike against GM last year over a contract dispute. GM shut down its technical center campus in Warren, Michigan after an employee tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. The site is being deep-cleaned and reopened, likely by the end of the day on Tuesday. GM said that the employee's colleagues will be directed to self-quarantine for 14 days. The company's medical team will help coordinate care as needed.

The Chinese government said that it will expel a number of U.S. journalists in the latest sign that U.S.-China relations are deteriorating. GM is one of China's largest automakers.

Now what

Ford and Fiat Chrysler have both begun shutting down plants in Europe in response to the growing epidemic there. It's quite possible that they and GM will follow suit shortly in the United States -- especially if the UAW pushes the issue.

All three automakers have already been hit hard by the virus pandemic, but U.S. factory shutdowns would lead to massive additional losses for GM and its U.S. rivals. Any disruption of GM's China operations would only add to the pain.

For auto investors, it's a sobering moment.

10 stocks we like better than General Motors

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and General Motors wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2019

John Rosevear owns shares of Ford and General Motors. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.