Why Shares of General Motors Are Down Again Today

What's happening

Shares of General Motors (NYSE: GM) were falling again on Wednesday, as analysts and investors considered the potential impact of a broader outbreak of the novel coronavirus in North America.

As of 11:30 p.m. EDT, GM's shares were down about 4.5% from Tuesday's closing price.

So what

Wall Street analysts are weighing the possibility that a major U.S. outbreak of COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, could force GM and other automakers to reduce production or even close factories for several weeks in the second quarter.

An extended shutdown of GM's SUV factory in Arlington, Texas, would hit GM's bottom line hard. Image source: General Motors.

It's not clear whether that would happen, however. While China's government ordered factories to shut down as part of a drastic official response to the outbreak, most auto factories in Italy have managed to remain open despite government quarantine restrictions.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE: FCAU) said on Wednesday that it is temporarily halting production at four Italian plants in order to institute virus-control measures, but those halts are only expected to last for a few days. The company doesn't anticipate a significant impact on its total production as of right now.

Ferrari (NYSE: RACE), which operates one factory in Maranello, near Modena, said on Monday it has been able to maintain production for the time being despite the government restrictions and increased sanitization measures.

Now what

Shutdowns of GM's U.S. factories for more than a few days could cause the company to burn several billion dollars in cash as it struggles to keep its supply lines open and bills paid. That wouldn't be a crisis -- GM had $23 billion in its cash reserve as of Dec. 31 -- but it would be a heavy burden.

For the moment, the possibility remains hypothetical, but GM investors should watch the situation in Italy for clues to how the virus's impact might unfold in the United States in coming weeks.

10 stocks we like better than General Motors

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and General Motors wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2019

John Rosevear owns shares of General Motors. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long December 2021 $130 calls on Ferrari. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.