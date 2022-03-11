Why Shares of Futu Are Falling

What happened

Shares of Futu Holdings (NASDAQ: FUTU) were trading nearly 9% lower as of 12:30 p.m. ET after the Hong Kong-based online brokerage and wealth management platform operator reported its fourth-quarter results.

So what

Futu reported earnings equivalent to $0.42 per American Depository Share, a decrease of nearly 16% from Q4 2020. Total revenue came in at $205.5 million, up about 35% year over year. Although only one analyst is listed as having offered a forecast for Futu's Q4 results on Yahoo! Finance, its earnings and revenue missed those estimates by wide margins.

The total number of paying clients on the platform grew 141% year over year to 1.24 million. Management thinks it can add 200,000 net new paying clients in 2022. Total users reached 17.4 million, up nearly 46%. Total client assets grew to $54.7 billion, up 75%.

Additionally, Futu announced the authorization of a new share repurchase program for up to $500 million of American Depository Shares through the end of 2023, which will be funded from existing cash.

Now what

Although it missed estimates, Futu showed some solid growth in 2021, and the share buyback program likely pleased investors. In fact, Futu stock was up nicely in pre-market trading Friday.

However, green quickly turned red -- likely due to news that the Securities and Exchange Commission may delist five Chinese companies from U.S. exchanges for failing to hire acceptable auditors, which meant that their financials could not be reviewed by U.S. regulators. The Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act, enacted in 2020, bans companies from trading on U.S. exchanges if their audits can't be reviewed for three years in a row.

Futu wasn't one of the companies named by the SEC this week. However, from the information I could gather, the stock is only listed on the NASDAQ, and investors are nervous about what other Chinese companies might be delisted. Many Chinese stocks were trading lower Friday morning.

Futu had a solid quarter, but whenever you are investing in companies based in China, you need to be acutely aware of how regulations and geopolitical concerns can impact their businesses, which is why I typically advise caution regarding these stocks.

10 stocks we like better than Futu Holdings Ltd

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Futu Holdings Ltd wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 3, 2022

Bram Berkowitz has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.