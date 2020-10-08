Markets
FCEL

Why Shares of FuelCell Energy Jumped 20.8% Today

Contributor
Travis Hoium The Motley Fool
Published

What happened

Shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) jumped as much as 20.8% in trading Thursday after getting a notable upgrade from an analyst. The stock held double-digit gains most of the day and was up 12.3% at 1 p.m. EDT.

So what

J.P. Morgan analyst Paul Coster initiated coverage on FuelCell Energy stock with an overweight rating and a $3 price target. The price implies a nearly 40% upside from yesterday's closing price.

Dice spelling H2 Fuel

Image source: Getty Images.

Coster thinks that improvements on the balance sheet and the business moving toward profitability will help the stock over the next year. It doesn't hurt that clean energy and hydrogen have been favorites among investors over the last few months. That's helping push shares higher, even if FuelCell Energy still hasn't reached profitability.

Now what

The upgrade in shares has caused a temporary bounce in FuelCell Energy's stock, but the long-term challenges haven't changed. As you can see below, the company is losing money and funding continuing operations by issuing more and more shares to investors.

FCEL Chart

FCEL data by YCharts

This isn't currently a sustainable business model, and until we see FuelCell Energy turn around operations, I will focus my investing dollars on more sustainable renewable energy stocks.

10 stocks we like better than FuelCell Energy
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and FuelCell Energy wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 24, 2020

Travis Hoium has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FCEL

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular