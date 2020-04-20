Why Shares of FLIR Systems Are Up Today

What happened

Shares of FLIR Systems (NASDAQ: FLIR) gained more than 14% on Monday after news broke that Amazon.com is using FLIR thermal cameras at its warehouses to screen for workers who might have fevers, a tell-tale symptom of COVID-19. Screening is a huge potential market for FLIR's equipment, and Amazon's use is viewed as a strong endorsement of the company's tech.

So what

FLIR's cameras, which measure the amount of heat emitted by an object relative to its surroundings, are in use at Amazon warehouses in Los Angeles and Seattle, according to a Reuters report. The cameras, according to the report, are seen as superior to forehead thermometers because they require less time and less contact.

Image source: FLIR Systems.

Reuters said the cameras will soon replace thermometers at worker entrances to many Amazon-owned Whole Foods stores as well.

The COVID-19 pandemic has put a fresh emphasis on workplace safety, and it seems likely that on-the-job screening for fevers and other health indicators could become commonplace in the U.S. post-pandemic. FLIR seems well positioned to capture significant additional business thanks to that trend.

Now what

FLIR's cameras right now are primarily used in airports, ports of entry, and public facilities. A move into warehouses and other private-employee workplaces could represent a huge boost to the company's addressable market, and over time generate real growth for the $1.8 billion-sales company.

That's going to take some time, and investors need to be careful not to get ahead of themselves, but given FLIR shares are down more than 25% year to date even after Monday's jump, the surge higher seems justified. FLIR could find itself with a lot of new business opportunities in a post-pandemic world.

10 stocks we like better than FLIR Systems

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and FLIR Systems wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 16, 2020

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Lou Whiteman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Amazon and recommends the following options: short January 2022 $1940 calls on Amazon and long January 2022 $1920 calls on Amazon. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.