Markets
SPAQ

Why Shares of Fisker SPAC Spartan Energy Acquisition Rose Just 14.9% in July

Contributor
John Bromels The Motley Fool
Published

What happened

Shares of special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Spartan Energy Acquisition (NYSE: SPAQ) rose 14.9% in July, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. That number, though, doesn't tell the whole story. 

In fact, shares were up more than 50% as of July 9, but they eased back down throughout the month with a particularly sharp 10% drop on the last day of July. Still, the SPAC's shares outperformed the S&P 500's 5.5% July gain.

The outline of a car, made of green leaves.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

Spartan's shares took off when news broke that it was bidding to take electric vehicle maker Fisker public in a reverse merger, the same type of transaction that brought fuel cell powered truck maker Nikola to market in June. Naturally, investors were pleased when the SPAC actually got the nod from Fisker on July 13.

Fisker has been trying to position itself as the most environmentally friendly among electric vehicle companies, which are all greener than their traditional gasoline-fueled counterparts. To that end, it has introduced "the world's most sustainable vehicle," the Fisker Ocean. It's a luxury electric SUV with an "all-vegan" (read: no leather) interior and components made from recycled materials like abandoned fishing nets and plastics rescued from the ocean. 

On July 31, Fisker announced it had taken 7,062 reservations for the Ocean, more than the 5,000 it had been projecting by the end of the month. But that news was overshadowed by a pair of ominous developments.

On July 29, Spartan put out a news release announcing it would not be able to take Fisker public by Aug. 14, as originally planned, and was filing for a six-month extension. The transaction is now expected to take place in December. Then, on July 31, in an SEC filing, Fisker revealed that its partnership with an existing auto manufacturer to produce the Ocean -- which the market had thought was a done deal -- wasn't completed yet, and that talks aren't set to continue until September. 

Worried that this could throw a wrench into Fisker's production plans for the Ocean, investors sold off Spartan shares. 

Now what

Spartan's stock has moved only slightly upward since the sell-off at the end of July, and is now up about 23% year to date. Still, with the Fisker Ocean not projected to begin production until 2022, there's plenty of time for things to go wrong. 

However, the concept of a sustainable electric SUV is likely to attract even more interest from both investors and buyers, so although all electric vehicle companies -- and there are a lot of them, all of a sudden! -- are risky and volatile right now, investors may want to keep Spartan on their radar. 

10 stocks we like better than Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

 

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 1, 2020

 

John Bromels has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPAQ NKLA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular