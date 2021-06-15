Why Shares of Finance of America Companies Are Rising Today

What happened

Shares of the consumer lending company Finance of America Companies (NYSE: FOA) are trading more than 22% higher as of 11:55 a.m. EST after an analyst upgraded the stock.

So what

Analysts at Raymond James upgraded Finance of America from an outperform rating to strong buy, and they also boosted its price target for the company to $13.50 per share. Finance of America currently trades around $8.94 per share following the boost this morning.

Additionally, Finance of America is set to join the Russell 3000 Index, which tracks the performance of 3,000 of the largest publicly traded stocks in the U.S., on June 28. This will give the stock more visibility, and other funds that track the Russell 3000 will need to buy the stock as well.

Image source: Getty Images.

Now what

I think the big allure of Finance of America right now is that the company traded at a pretty decent discount to competitors prior to this recent pop. The company initially went public through a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), and it began trading on the New York Stock Exchange just in early April, so it might have gotten caught up in the recent SPAC troubles.

For the first quarter of the year, Finance of America reported net income of $124 million, up 388% year over year. Total revenue in the quarter jumped 165% year over year.The mortgage market, a big part of the company's business, may be in a much tougher environment if inflation forces the Federal Reserve to raise its federal funds rate, but at below $10 the company does look somewhat cheap.

10 stocks we like better than Finance Of America Companies Inc.

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Finance Of America Companies Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 7, 2021

Bram Berkowitz has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.