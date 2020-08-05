Why Shares of Fastly Rose 13.3% in July

What happened

Shares of Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) rose 13.3% in July, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The rising tech company, which makes the hardware and software edge-computing solutions that deliver web and mobile applications at light speed, has been a darling of the stay-at-home economy.

There was no material news from the company during July, but investors continued to bid up shares of favored stay-at-home stocks, as the coronavirus surged across the southern and western U.S. during the month.

Fastly's rise has been among the most impressive of the stay-at-home stocks. That's largely because it appears to be the edge platform of choice for many of the other leading, disruptive technology companies in the world today. For instance, Fastly counts Spotify, Shopify, Slack, Pinterest, and privately held unicorn Stripe as customers, all of which are leaders that cater to the new digital economy. Several of its customers reported earnings toward the end of July, and most did exceedingly well, as predicted.

Fastly's proprietary edge-computing platform appears to be somewhat differentiated from legacy providers, and is the preferred choice of many of these next-gen digital companies. As such, with coronavirus cases still rising in many parts of the U.S., investors are betting these digital disruptors will accelerate growth and take even more market share, bringing Fastly along with it.

Fastly reports earnings today, and will have to put up some fine-looking numbers to keep up with the stock's incredible 480% year-to-date returns!

Analysts expect revenue to grow 55.3%, marking an acceleration over last quarter's 37% growth. They also expect a net loss per share of $0.01, which would narrow last quarter's adjusted net loss of $0.06.

