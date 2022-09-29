Why Shares of Faraday Future Fell Today

What happened

After climbing sharply on Monday, shares of Faraday Future (NASDAQ: FFIE) have been on a downtrend, and they fell further out of favor with investors Thursday. During a session when the S&P 500 tumbled by 2.1%, shares of the electric vehicle start-up fared much worse, ending the day 14.8% lower.

While the usual suspects -- negative company news, an analyst's downgrade, insider selling, etc. -- were not in play, it seems that some investors were taking profits while others were recoiling from the stock due to the overall market weakness.

So what

On Monday, shares of Faraday Future raced higher as investors celebrated the company's announcement that it had locked in some much-needed financing. The $100 million that Faraday Future secured -- in two separate arrangements -- will help the company as it advances the development of the FF 91, which will be its first production vehicle.

The bloom, however, seems to be off the rose, and investors are no longer celebrating those deals. With signals continuing to emerge that a significant economic downturn is possible, investors are looking to fortify their portfolios with more recession-resilient stocks rather than more speculative names like Faraday Future. And after several days of downward drift, Faraday ended Thursday below the price where it closed last Friday, before Monday's surge.

Now what

With the Commerce Department reporting that the U.S. economy shrank at a 0.6% annual rate from April through June, investors have become even more fearful that the runway for growth stocks is not as sizable as they felt it was earlier in the year. It's unsurprising, therefore, that a company like Faraday Future, which is still in the pre-revenue phase of its development, is tumbling under the weight of investors' pessimism.

10 stocks we like better than Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc.

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 17, 2022

Scott Levine has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.