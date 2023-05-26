Why Shares of Exscientia Soared This Week

What happened

Shares of Exscientia (NASDAQ: EXAI) were up 30.3% for the week as of Friday morning, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The artificial intelligence (AI)-driven precision medicine biotech stock is up more than 47% so far this year. It closed last week at $6.04 a share, then rose to as high as $8.60 on Thursday.

So what

One reason for this week's share growth was the company's first-quarter earnings report. Its reported revenue of $7.1 million was down 17.4% year over year, and its net loss was $46.6 million, 143% worse than the same period a year ago. But both of those figures were slightly better than analysts expected.

However, it wasn't so much the numbers, but the update that spurred investors' interest as Exscientia's AI exposure. When chipmaker Nvidia posted strong earnings on the back of AI growth, that helped lift other AI-associated stocks such as Exscientia, which uses AI to help it discover oncology therapies, frequently partnering with larger pharmaceutical companies.

Now what

On the company'searnings call it said it now had six novel molecules in clinical trials, all generated from the company's AI platform. CEO Andrew Hopkins said he expects the company to have four money-producing products by 2024. It's important to note that as a clinical-stage company, even with all the AI excitement, there's no guarantee that any of the company's drug candidates will be approved. There's plenty of risk associated with the stock as it is not yet profitable. The most advanced of the company's therapies, EXS21546, is still in phase 1/2 trials to treat renal cell carcinoma (the most common form of kidney cancer) and non-small cell lung cancer.

10 stocks we like better than Exscientia Plc

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now… and Exscientia Plc wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 22, 2023

Jim Halley has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.