Why Shares of Eventbrite Are Skyrocketing Today

What happened

Shares of Eventbrite (NYSE: EB), an event-management and ticket company, were climbing higher today after the stock received a buy recommendation. It was up 15.8% as of 10:39 a.m. EDT on Monday.

So what

The company's share price shot up on Monday morning after SunTrust Robinson Humphrey upgraded the stock from hold to buy. Investors were desperate for any glimmer of positivity surrounding Evenbrite's shares, which are down 66% over the past three months.

Image source: Getty Images.

The company's business has been hit hard by the economic impact of the coronavirus, as most events and in-person gatherings have been shut down worldwide.

Investors may have also been encouraged today by news of a potential coronavirus vaccine that's being developed by Moderna. The company said that it's had early positive results from human testing of the vaccine. The broader S&P 500 was up 2.5% on the news.

Now what

Eventbrite's stock has been on a roller coaster lately, with the latest big change coming as recently as last Friday when shares dipped more than 12%. Today's buy recommendation is fueling positive sentiment for the stock, but with the U.S. still a way from allowing large groups of people to gather together for events, it's likely that Eventbrite has a long way to go before recovering from its massive share drop over the past few months.

10 stocks we like better than Eventbrite, Inc.

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Eventbrite, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 16, 2020

Chris Neiger has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Eventbrite, Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.