Why Shares of EV Maker Canoo Are Soaring Today

What happened

Shares of electric vehicle (EV) start-up Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) spiked by as much as 18.5% Friday morning after a company insider showed serious confidence in the company's future with a big share purchase. As of 10:50 a.m. ET, Canoo shares were holding onto a gain of 12%.

So what

Investors have had doubts as to whether Canoo could actually get its business off the ground. Management itself expressed "substantial doubt" about its future earlier this year when it said in its first-quarter report that it may not have enough cash to survive. Investors reacted to that uncertainty by pushing the stock down 85% year to date. But Canoo CEO Tony Aquila just bought about $10 million in shares this week according to a Form 4 Securities and Exchange Commission filing.

Now what

Subsequent to the "going concern" notice, Canoo has announced several agreements for its commercial electric vehicles. Those included a non-binding order for 4,500 vehicles from Walmart as well as conclusive orders for more than 12,000 vehicles from a work-ready van rental provider and a national fleet leasing company. The company also announced plans to acquire a manufacturing facility in Oklahoma earlier this month.

As of Sept. 30, Canoo only had $6.8 million in cash and equivalents on its balance sheet, but it had access to up to $200 million more through a stock offering program. Its CEO seems to think that will be sufficient to keep the company going until it can start bringing in revenue from its purchase agreements.

Aquila purchased more than 4.5 million shares directly at a price of $1.11 per share and an equal amount through limited liability companies in which he is a managing member. His total holdings now represent more than 19% of the company's outstanding shares. The executive clearly doesn't think a bankruptcy is coming any time soon, and investors boosted the company's stock Friday as a result.

10 stocks we like better than Canoo Holdings Ltd.

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Canoo Holdings Ltd. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 7, 2022

Howard Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Walmart Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.