Markets
DFIN

Why Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions Are Plunging

February 21, 2023 — 11:36 am EST

Written by Bram Berkowitz for The Motley Fool ->

What happened

Shares of the financial software provider Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE: DFIN) traded almost 20% lower as of 11:11 a.m. ET today after the company reported earnings results for the fourth quarter of 2022 this morning that missed analyst estimates.

So what

Donnelley reported diluted earnings per share of $0.36 on total revenue of close to $168 million, both numbers that missed earnings estimates.

"We are pleased with the continued progress we made in the quarter toward becoming a software-centric company," Donnelley's CEO Daniel Leib said in an earnings statement. "Software solutions net sales made up 41% of fourth-quarter 2022 total net sales, a record level of software sales mix and an increase of approximately 930 basis points from last year's fourth-quarter sales mix."

Still, demand for the company's solutions, which include regulatory filing preparation software for private and public companies, as well as mutual funds, was challenged during the year. Full-year revenue fell 16%, although software solutions did manage to grow revenue slightly.

On a long-term basis, Donnelley hopes to grow total software solutions revenue in the mid-teen percentage range and hopes the division will make up 70% of its recurring revenue by 2026.

Now what

Although Donnelley disappointed the market with its quarterly results, it still has a strong balance sheet, with only $135 million of net debt at the end of 2022. Donnelley expects to generate $500 million of free cash flow between now and 2026.

The company is also repurchasing shares and making progress in its software division. The road might be challenging in the near term, but I don't think the challenges will be impossible for the company to overcome.

10 stocks we like better than Donnelley Financial Solutions
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Donnelley Financial Solutions wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 8, 2023

Bram Berkowitz has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Donnelley Financial Solutions. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
The Motley Fool
Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.
Visit Fool.com for more market news -> More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DFIN

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.