Why Shares of DocuSign Soared 23.2% in June

What happened

Shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) soared 23.2% in June, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.

The rise continues for the e-signature software-as-a-service company, with its share price more than doubling from $75.90 since the start of the year.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

The company announced a sparkling set of first-quarter 2021 earnings, with revenue increasing by 39% year over year. Subscription revenue, which was also up 39% year over year, made up close to 95% of total revenue. Although the net loss for DocuSign remained at around the same level as the prior year, the company continued to generate solid free cash flow of around $33 million.

DocuSign continues to show strong growth, with billings up 59% year over year to $342 million. Its customer base is also growing at a rapid pace, up 30% year over year to 661,000. Of these, 89,000 are classified as "enterprise and commercial customers," which are businesses included in the Global 2000, or mid-market companies with more than 250 employees.

Dan Springer, CEO of DocuSign, talked about how the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the adoption of digital solutions for businesses, of which the company's Agreement Cloud is one of them. With remote work here to stay, business processes will become more digital and more agreements will have to be completed (and signed) from almost anywhere and on any device. This digital transformation is happening quickly as the pandemic forces businesses to adopt practices they used to be reluctant to try out. And when these customers discover the time and cost savings associated with these conveniences, they rarely, if ever, want to go back to physical processes again.

Now what

Not only has DocuSign added many new customers, but the company has also seen strong e-signature expansions and upsells into its existing customer base, leading to dollar net retention of 119% for the quarter.

Business continues to be so brisk that DocuSign had pulled forward some of its sales hires and expanded its marketing efforts. Strong tailwinds arising from the pandemic should continue to boost the company's business development efforts. Investors should be ready for more good news in the quarters ahead.

{%sfr%}

10 stocks we like better than DocuSign

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and DocuSign wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2020

Royston Yang has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends DocuSign. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.