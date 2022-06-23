Why Shares of Deutsche Bank Are Falling Today

What happened

Shares of Deutsche Bank (NYSE: DB), the largest bank in Germany, had fallen more than 11% at 11 a.m. ET today for no obvious reason, although there are a few events that could be driving the move.

So what

Over the last few days, the yield on the 10-year German Bund, which banks in the area tend to have a correlation with, had fallen from about 1.74% to 1.4%, a sharp drop in just a few days' time.

The news came after recent data showed that business activity has been slowing in the region, which is leading investors to brace for potentially slower economic growth than initially expected this year.

Additionally, large U.S. and European investment banks have recently been trying to offload corporate debt, which is resulting in losses. Deutsche Bank recently sold bonds behind one corporate buyout at $0.82 on the dollar. The situation could get worse, according to experts.

"Banks agreed to finance deals months ago and we've had a massive shift in expectations," said Nichole Hammond of Angel Oak Capital Advisors, according to Bloomberg. "The uncertain economic backdrop is causing investors to be much more selective and they want to be paid more for the risks they are taking."

Now what

It's not easy to quantify the impact this corporate debt issue will have on large investment banks.

But in general, I am bullish on Deutsche Bank because the European Central Bank is gearing up to raise its benchmark interest rate for the first time in 11 years, which Deutsche Bank will benefit from. I'd also expect the bank's trading business to do well right now given all the volatility, even if initial public offering activity is way down.

With Deutsche Bank trading at less than 30% of its tangible book value or net worth, I think this sets up a decent risk-reward proposition.

10 stocks we like better than Deutsche Bank

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Deutsche Bank wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2022

Bram Berkowitz has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.