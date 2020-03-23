Why Shares of Designer Brands Are Down Again Today

What happened

Shares of shoe retailer Designer Brands (NYSE: DBI) were falling again on Monday, down about 10.1% as of 1:30 p.m. EDT, after investors faced the growing likelihood that retail stores in the U.S. could be shut down for much longer than initially expected.

So what

Investors in Designer Brands, the parent company of DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse and other shoe retail chains, have to be growing more worried about the company's prospects as it becomes clear that the novel coronavirus pandemic is likely to require weeks, if not months, of near-total shutdowns in the U.S.

Image source: Getty Images.

Designer Brands closed all of its stores in the U.S. and Canada as of March 17, and reduced its dividend to preserve cash. At the time, the company said that it is providing up to two weeks of "emergency pay" for its store employees; it seems nearly certain now that its stores will be closed for much longer than that.

While DSW does have an online storefront, state-level restrictions on non-essential businesses appear likely to shut down the company's fulfillment efforts for at least a few weeks.

Now what

Designer Brands now faces the risk that when it does finally reopen, it'll be forced to liquidate out-of-season inventory and hire new workers. The company has so far declined to give guidance for the months ahead, understandably -- but investors will be pressing for an update on its financial condition and prospects before long.

10 stocks we like better than Designer Brands Inc.

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Designer Brands Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 18, 2020

John Rosevear has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Designer Brands Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.