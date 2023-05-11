News & Insights

Markets
DBVT

Why Shares of DBV Technologies Jumped Thursday

May 11, 2023 — 03:31 pm EDT

Written by Jim Halley for The Motley Fool ->

What happened

Shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ: DBVT) were up 14.5% early Thursday afternoon after the New England Journal of Medicine published phase 3 data on DBV's trial on its peanut allergy therapy for children aged one to three. The biotech company's shares are up more than 15% so far this year.

So what

In the trial, the company's Viaskin Peanut 250 microgram patch was shown to be superior compared to a placebo in desensitizing children to allergic reactions to peanuts. The results constitute a big victory for the company. In 2020, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had issued a complete response letter considering the therapy, citing a lack of efficacy for the product. Last December, the FDA lifted its clinical hold on the company's phase 3 trial for the therapy.

Peanut allergies are the most common food allergy in the U.S., but there are no FDA-approved options for children younger than 4. One study showed that approximately 1.2 million U.S. children and teens -- just more than 2% of the nonadult population -- have peanut allergies. The patch, if approved by the FDA, could see wide usage.

Now what

As a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, DBV has no marketed products yet and very little income -- just $2.2 million in the first quarter. As of March 31, it reported it had $192.3 million in cash, enough at its current burn rate to fund operations into 2025, which is the earliest that the Viaskin Peanut 250 microgram patch could likely be launched.

The news, however, makes it easier for the company to raise funds for more research and development to bring the product to market, along with its pipeline, which includes therapies to treat milk allergies.

10 stocks we like better than Dbv Technologies
When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Dbv Technologies wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 8, 2023

Jim Halley has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
The Motley Fool
Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.
Visit Fool.com for more market news -> More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DBVT

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.