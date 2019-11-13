Why Shares of Datadog Are Surging Today

What happened

Shares of Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) jumped on Wednesday after the data analytics company reported its third-quarter results. Datadog beat analyst estimates across the board, and it provided guidance that was ahead of expectations. The stock was up about 16.1% at 11:45 a.m. EST.

So what

Datadog reported third-quarter revenue of $95.9 million, up 88% year over year and $11.2 million above the average analyst estimate. The company now has 727 customers with an annualized revenue run rate of at least $100,000, up 93% year over year.

Image source: Getty Images.

Non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings per share came in at $0.00, up from a loss of $0.04 in the prior-year period and $0.14 higher than analysts were expecting. Datadog lost $0.04 per share on a GAAP basis.

"We believe we are still in the early innings of a very large market opportunity, and we remain focused on solving our customers' pain points," said Datadog CEO Olivier Pomel.

Now what

Datadog expects to produce fourth-quarter revenue between $101 million and $103 million and full-year revenue between $350 million and $352 million. Both ranges are above analyst expectations of $92.3 million and $330.2 million, respectively.

The company expects to report an adjusted net loss between $0.01 and $0.02 per share in the fourth quarter and a loss between $0.11 and $0.12 per share for the full year. Analysts were expecting a fourth-quarter loss of $0.05 per share and a full-year loss of $0.30 per share.

Including Wednesday's rally, Datadog is now valued at about $11.8 billion, or 33 times the midpoint of the company's full-year revenue guidance. Datadog will need to keep up its impressive growth rate to justify such a lofty valuation.

10 stocks we like better than Datadog

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has quadrupled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Datadog wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 1, 2019

Timothy Green has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Datadog. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.