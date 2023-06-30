Why Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics Are Soaring Friday

What happened

Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CBAY) were up more than 37% as of 11:15 a.m. ET on Friday. The clinical-stage biotech saw its shares rise after Ipsen and Genfit announced phase 3 trials data for elafibranor to treat the rare autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC). CymaBay's shares are up more than 72% this year.

So what

CymaBay focuses on cutting-edge therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases. The key takeaway on Friday for the company was that its own PBC therapy, Seladelpar, in a phase 3 trial, showed greater efficacy than elafibranor, with 78.2% of patients showing a complete response rate at the 10 milligram dose, compared to 51% for elafibranor.

PBC primarily affects women, including 1 in 1000 women over the age of 40, and leaves patients with impaired bile flow and accumulation of toxic bile acids.

Earlier this week, H.C. Wainwright & Co. analyst Ed Arce reiterated a strong buy rating for CymaBay with a price target of $12. Raymond James analyst Steven Seedhouse has maintained a strong buy rating on the stock with a price target of $17.

Now what

Seladelpar hasn't been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The therapy is in an ongoing phase 3 trial. However, its stronger efficacy and solid safety profile in early results bodes well for the therapy's potential to be approved.

Of greater concern is CymaBay's financial situation. In the first quarter, the company reported a loss of $28.7 million and cash of $236.4 million, enough, it said, to fund operations through the third quarter of 2024. The company also has a new CEO, Harish Shantharam, and a collaboration with Kaken Pharmaceutical for the development and commercialization of Seladelpar in Japan.

10 stocks we like better than CymaBay Therapeutics

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and CymaBay Therapeutics wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 26, 2023

Jim Halley has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.