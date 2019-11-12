Why Shares of Covetrus Jumped Today

What happened

Shares of Covetrus (NASDAQ: CVET) rose on Tuesday after the provider of animal health technology, services, and software reported third-quarter results. While the company posted a large loss due to a noncash charge, revenue came in ahead of analyst expectations. The stock was up about 19.5% at 12:10 p.m. EST today.

So what

Third-quarter revenue was $1.02 billion, up 10% year over year and about $56 million higher than the average analyst estimate. Sales rose 4% on an adjusted basis, which accounts for revenue from Vets First Choice in the prior-year period. Covetrus was formed in early 2019 when the animal health business of Henry Schein was combined with Vets First Choice.

Image source: Getty Images.

A $939 million noncash goodwill impairment charge led to a GAAP net loss of $906 million. An impairment review was triggered by the steep decline in the stock over the past few months, leading the company to write down the carrying value of its reporting units. On a non-GAAP (adjusted) basis, net income was $19 million, down from $21 million in the prior-year period.

Now what

With revenue growing faster than expected, the market ignored the giant write-off. The market also ignored a slight reduction of the company's full-year guidance for adjusted EBITDA. Covetrus now expects adjusted EBITDA in a range of $190 million to $196 million, down from previous guidance of at least $200 million. Full-year revenue guidance calling for low-single-digit growth remained unchanged.

Shares of Covetrus are still down around 75% from their peak, so while the company's report was a mixed bag, it provided enough good news to propel the stock higher.

10 stocks we like better than Covetrus

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has quadrupled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Covetrus wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 1, 2019

Timothy Green has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.