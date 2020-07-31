Why Shares of Coronavirus Stock Opko Health Plunged by 13% on Friday

What happened

Opko Health (NASDAQ: OPK) -- considered a coronavirus stock thanks to its BioReference Laboratories, which has diagnostics products that test for the globe's top health threat at the moment -- closed nearly 13% lower on Friday.

The apparent cause was the company's Q2 fiscal 2020 results, which clearly disappointed investors even though the healthcare company notched beats on both the top and bottom lines.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

Opko's revenue rose a sturdy 33% on a year-over-year basis to just over $301 million, thanks in no small part to the dramatic expansion of BioReference's business during the coronavirus pandemic.

On the bottom line, the company flipped to a net profit of $33.7 million ($0.05 per share), from the year-ago loss of almost $60 million.

Both headline numbers thrashed analyst projections. On average, prognosticators following the stock were modeling around $216 million in revenue, and a per-share net loss of $0.07.

Now what

A sell-off is typically the opposite of what happens when a company delivers an estimate-trouncing quarter. With Opko, investors might be concerned that sales of the company's products (as opposed to services) were relatively weak, even though this revenue stream is much thinner.

They might also be worried that the company did not proffer guidance, although this is not unusual for companies in any sector during these very uncertain times.

Whatever the reason or reasons, the very negative reaction seems unwarranted. It won't be surprising to see Opko stock rise again, particularly on good news.

10 stocks we like better than Opko Health

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Opko Health wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2020

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.