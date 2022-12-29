Why Shares of Compugen Rose on Thursday

What happened

Shares of Compugen (NASDAQ: CGEN) rose as much as 18.5% on Thursday. The stock closed at $0.6524 on Wednesday and opened at $0.70 on Thursday, rising to a daily high of $0.77 around 2:30 p.m. EST before coming down quite a bit, to $0.68, at the close. The stock is down more than 83% so far this year.

So what

The biotech company benefited from a good day in the markets for growth stocks. Compugen, which focuses on immuno-oncology therapies to treat cancer, has had promising news this month for COM701, the lead therapy in its pipeline. The drug, which acts as an anti-PVRIG modulator in solid tumor cells, fared well in a phase 1 trial as a combination therapy with nivolumab to treat ovarian cancer patients who have had chemotherapy.

COM701 has also shown potential in early trials as a combination therapy to treat microsatellite stable colorectal cancer.

The whipsaw effect for the day was likely due to Compugen investors seizing an opportunity to unload the stock on a rare up day.

Now what

Compugen's therapies are all in early-stage trials, so it represents the risk that any clinical-stage biotech might have. The company, in its third-quarter report, said it had, through Sept. 30, $88 million in cash, enough to fund operations through the end of 2024. It reported a loss of $11.7 million or $0.14 in earnings per share in the quarter. While Compugen doesn't have any debt, the Israeli company will likely need to borrow money, go into a collaboration agreement with a larger company, or be bought to get its therapies to market.

The company is already benefiting from one collaboration as it is set to receive $7.5 million in a milestone payment from AstraZeneca regarding AZD2936, a bispecific antibody taken from COM902, which is a Compugen pipeline candidate.

10 stocks we like better than Compugen

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Compugen wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2022

Jim Halley has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.