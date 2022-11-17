Why Shares of Compugen Jumped 17.86% on Thursday

What happened

Shares of Compugen (NASDAQ: CGEN) rose 17.86% on Thursday. The clinical-stage immunotherapy pharmaceutical company focuses on oncology therapies and uses artificial intelligence to find new drug targets and biological pathways for cancer therapies.

The stock closed on Wednesday at $0.8909 a share, then opened on Thursday at $0.87. It rose to its daily high of $1.07 before settling to $1.05 at the close. It has a 52-week high of $4.99 and a 52-week low of $0.51, which it fell to just last month. With such a low share price, it doesn't take much for a big percentage gain or loss.

So what

It may have just taken the markets a full day to react to the news on Wednesday that Compugen had struck a licensing deal with AstraZeneca that means a $7.5 million milestone payment for Compugen regarding AZD2936. The therapy is a bispecific antibody taken from Compugen's COM902, an anti-TIGIT antibody. TIGIT is an immune receptor present on some T cells and natural killer cells (NK), and is overrepresented in many tumors.

The news comes on the heels of the company's third-quarter earnings report on Monday, in which it noted that it had no debt and $88 million in cash, enough to fund operations through the end of 2024. It also listed a net income loss of $11.7 million, or $0.14 in earnings per share (EPS), compared to a loss of $6.2 million in the third quarter of 2021 and an EPS loss of $0.07 in the same period a year ago.

Now what

The announcement of a milestone payment gives the biotech company a few more months to develop its lead therapies. In the report, the company cited early positive trials for COM701 as a combination therapy to treat ovarian cancer and metastatic colorectal cancer.

10 stocks we like better than Compugen

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Compugen wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 7, 2022

Jim Halley has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.