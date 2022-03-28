Why Shares of Coinbase Are Rising

What happened

Shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) had climbed more than 6% as of 12:43 p.m. ET on news that the large cryptocurrency exchange is nearing a deal to buy Latin America's largest cryptocurrency brokerage, Mercado Bitcoin.

So what

According to Bloomberg, the rumor first came from a local newspaper called O Estado de S.Paulo, which also did not specify how it obtained the information regarding the deal. Specifically, the deal is for Coinbase to buy a Brazilian holding company called 2TM, which controls Mercado Bitcoin. 2TM is a unicorn, meaning it has a valuation of more than $1 billion. Coinbase is expected to close on the deal in April, according to news reports.

Latin America has become one of the next big banking markets ripe for disruption, with lots of citizens new to banking and tons of room for growth. Traditional banks in the region are known for attaching high fees to their products and making banking difficult to access for the everyday customer. This makes the market ideal for fintech start-ups. In recent years, many venture capital firms and other players such as Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway have invested in banking start-ups in the region.

In addition, another cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, estimates that the crypto market in Latin America will one day be worth north of $25 billion.

Now what

Investors seem to think the news reports regarding the deal are credible, although the deal has not closed yet. Then there's also the question of how much 2TM might sell for, as acquirers are known for overpaying.

But in general, I expect the market is pleased because for a company like Coinbase, growing and expanding market share is critical in order for it to maintain its dominant position in the increasingly competitive crypto market.

10 stocks we like better than Coinbase Global, Inc.

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Coinbase Global, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 3, 2022

Bram Berkowitz has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Berkshire Hathaway (B shares) and Coinbase Global, Inc. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2023 $200 calls on Berkshire Hathaway (B shares), short January 2023 $200 puts on Berkshire Hathaway (B shares), and short January 2023 $265 calls on Berkshire Hathaway (B shares). The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.