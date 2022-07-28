Why Shares of Coinbase Are Falling This Week

What happened

For the week, shares of the large crypto exchange Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) traded roughly 12% lower after market close Thursday after dealing with regulatory issues that drove bearish sentiment.

So what

Earlier this week, it came to light that Coinbase is being investigated by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for allegedly allowing users on the platform to trade cryptocurrencies that are not yet registered with the SEC.

There has long been debate over whether cryptocurrencies should be classified as securities and therefore regulated by the SEC. Some think cryptocurrencies should be regulated like other currencies, which are treated as commodities and therefore overseen by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

"I'm happy to say it again and again: We are confident that our rigorous diligence process -- a process the SEC has already reviewed -- keeps securities off our platform," Paul Grewal, Coinbase's chief legal officer, wrote on Twitter.

Following the news of the SEC investigation, longtime Coinbase bull Cathie Wood and several exchange-traded funds in her firm ARK Invest sold roughly 1.4 million shares of Coinbase.

Now what

It has been a brutal year for Coinbase, with shares down more than 75% this year and nearly 82% since going public. Obviously, the crypto winter, which has included a broader crypto sell-off and lower crypto trading volume, has not been good for the company, which has also seen its trading fees compress.

I have previously been bullish on the stock and am certainly a little worried at this point. However, I do think this is a stock that can bounce back when crypto does, which may still take some time. The firm does need to continue to diversify its revenue.

But if you believe that cryptocurrencies are here for the long haul and that more people will trade them in 10 years than now, I do think Coinbase will have a role to play. I'd rate the stock as a hold right now.

10 stocks we like better than Coinbase Global, Inc.

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now… and Coinbase Global, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 27, 2022

Bram Berkowitz has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Coinbase Global, Inc. and Twitter. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.