Why Shares of Cloudera Jumped Today

What happened

Shares of Cloudera (NYSE: CLDR) rose on Friday after the cloud software company reported its third-quarter results. Cloudera beat analyst estimates across the board, sending the stock up about 10% by 11 a.m. EST.

So what

Cloudera reported third-quarter revenue of $198.3 million, up 66.7% year over year and $9.2 million higher than the average analyst estimate. Subscription revenue was $166.9 million, up roughly the same percentage as total revenue. Annualized recurring revenue reached $697.4 million, up 13% year over year.

Image Source: Getty Images.

Non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings per share came in at a loss of $0.03, worse than a loss of $0.02 in the prior-year period but $0.03 better than analysts were expecting. The company lost $82.1 million, or $0.29 per share, on a GAAP basis, which treats stock-based compensation as a real expense. GAAP sales and marketing costs more than doubled year over year.

"We delivered strong operating and financial results across the board and launched the Cloudera Data Platform to a great reception from customers, partners and industry analysts," said Cloudera interim CEO Marty Cole.

Now what

For the fourth quarter, Cloudera expects to produce revenue between $200 million and $203 million, subscription revenue between $173 million and $176 million, and a non-GAAP loss per share between $0.02 and $0.04. At the midpoint, that revenue guidance implies year-over-year growth of 39%.

For the full year, Cloudera sees revenue between $700 million and $720 million, subscription revenue between $659 million and $662 million, and a non-GAAP loss per share between $0.19 and $0.21. The company produced $479.9 million of revenue in fiscal 2019.

Cloudera completed its acquisition of Hortonworks in early January 2019, providing a boost to the company's revenue this year. That deal will be lapped in the fourth fiscal quarter, so barring another acquisition, Cloudera's growth next year will be quite a bit slower.

Exactly how much more slowly the company grows next year remains to be seen. For now, investors are happy with third-quarter results edging out expectations.

10 stocks we like better than Cloudera, Inc.

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Cloudera, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2019

Timothy Green has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.