Why Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Are Climbing Today

What happened

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE: CLF) were up more than 9% on Thursday afternoon after the iron-ore producer was added to the S&P SmallCap 600 Index. Being added into an index can prompt mutual funds and ETFs that track that index to buy shares, and it can help a smaller company like Cleveland-Cliffs gain visibility among potential investors.

So what

Cleveland Cliffs will replace Mercury Systems on the S&P SmallCap index prior to the opening of trading on Oct. 8, when Mercury will be added to the separate S&P MidCap 400 Index. The announcement caused shares of Cleveland Cliffs to climb more than 13.3% at one point on Thursday before settling back somewhat.

Image source: Getty Images.

The jump is a rare bit of recent good news for Cleveland-Cliffs, a $1.8 billion market capitalization miner and ore producer that has seen its shares fall by 30% in the last three months. The markets have been caught up in fears of a slowdown that could slow demand for steel and iron ore, potentially putting pressure on Cleveland-Cliff's business.

CLF data by YCharts.

Now what

It's hard to say what the near-term outlook is for Cleveland Cliffs because the company is cyclical in nature, and a slowdown or recession would indeed hamper results. But over the long term, this company looks like a winner, with a portfolio of well-positioned mines and investments in new, more efficient technologies. Being added to the index should help draw in more institutional shareholders, which often reduces volatility, and help support the stock over the long haul.

10 stocks we like better than Cleveland-Cliffs

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has quadrupled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Cleveland-Cliffs wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 1, 2019

Lou Whiteman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.