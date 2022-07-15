Why Shares of Citigroup Are Rising This Morning

What happened

Shares of Citigroup (NYSE: C) were trading more than 5% higher in pre-market trading at 9:19 a.m. ET today after the large bank reported second-quarter earnings results that smashed analyst estimates.

So what

Citigroup reported diluted earnings per share of $2.19 on total revenue of roughly $19.6 billion. The Street had been projecting earnings per share of only $1.68 and revenue of $18.2 billion.

Citigroup's largest revenue generator, its Institutional Clients Group, reported revenue of more than $11.4 billion, up 2% from the previous quarter and 20% year over year. Within the unit, the bank's Treasury and Trade Solutions (TTS) group had a superb quarter, generating more than $3 billion of revenue, up 17% from the prior quarter and 33% year over year.

CEO Jane Fraser often refers to TTS as the "crown jewel" of the bank and said the unit "fired on all cylinders as clients took advantage of our global network, leading to the best quarter this business has had in a decade."

Citigroup also saw nice growth in branded credit cards, with balances up 4% from the prior quarter and 10% year over year.

The bank also reported a net release of credit reserves in its Institutional Clients Group, largely driven by reducing its exposure in Russia, something investors have been worried about in recent months.

Now what

After disappointing earnings from JPMorgan Chase and Morgan Stanley yesterday, I didn't know what to expect coming into today, but I thought this was a great print for Citigroup, especially considering the way it highlighted the power of the TTS business.

The bank is in the midst of a turnaround, and while there is still a lot of work to do, this was a nice quarter, and I remain bullish on the stock.

10 stocks we like better than Citigroup

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Citigroup wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2022

JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Citigroup is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Bram Berkowitz has positions in Citigroup and has the following options: long January 2024 $80 calls on Citigroup. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.