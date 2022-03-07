Why Shares of Citigroup Are Falling Today

What happened

Shares of Citigroup (NYSE: C) traded roughly 4.5% down in the first half hour of trading today after the stock got downgraded by Jefferies. As of 11 a.m. ET, Citigroup had recouped some of those losses and only traded down about 2.2%.

So what

Since its highly anticipated investor day last week, analysts have been downgrading Citigroup for its weaker-than-expected medium-term financial targets.

The bank said it expects to achieve an 11% to 12% return on tangible common equity (ROTCE) over the next three to five years, lower than analysts had been expecting. ROTCE is the return on shareholder capital minus intangible assets, goodwill, and preferred equity.

Jefferies analyst Ken Usdin changed his rating on Citigroup from a buy to a hold this morning. "The new ROTCE targets are loftier (11%-12%) and farther away ('24-'26) than our expectations," Usdin said in his research note. Usdin is only forecasting Citigroup to generate a ROTCE of 8.3% in 2022 and then less than 8% in 2023, the bank analyst said, "making a leap to 11% seem very unlikely in '24."

Usdin said he is also worried about how the bank will be impacted by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, particularly if the conflict impacts overall global demand and activity, because Citigroup is a very global bank. Also, Citigroup recently disclosed it has nearly $10 billion of exposure in Russia. Usdin also thinks the conflict could hurt Citigroup's previously announced intention to sell its consumer banking divisions in Russia and Poland.

Now what

I'm a little confused by Usdin saying the 11% to 12% ROTCE target is lofty because I and most others seemed to be underwhelmed by the financial targets. But I did certainly find investor day disappointing and see Citigroup as a much longer-term play than I initially thought.

Still, I do think a lot of the pain has been priced in at this point. The bank trades at a very low valuation and pays a nearly 3.7% dividend yield at these levels. So if you can be patient, I still think there is value here.

10 stocks we like better than Citigroup

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Citigroup wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 3, 2022

Citigroup is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Bram Berkowitz owns Citigroup and has the following options: long January 2024 $90 calls on Citigroup. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.