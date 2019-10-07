Why Shares of Chinese EV Maker NIO Collapsed in September

What happened

Shares of Chinese electric vehicle maker NIO (NYSE: NIO) were clobbered in September, after a disappointing earnings report raised the possibility that the company would soon run out of cash.

NIO's American depositary shares lost about 45.5% of their value in September, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

So what

Its second-quarter earnings report was delayed from early August to Sept. 24 amid rumors that the company was scrambling to raise additional cash. Those rumors had a basis in fact: When it was finally released, NIO's report showed that it had burned about $620 million in cash in the quarter, and had just $503.4 million remaining as of June 30.

The company had said on Sep. 5 that it had an agreement to raise $200 million by the end of the month, half from its CEO and half from key backer Tencent Holdings (OTC: TCEHY). But NIO has yet to confirm that the deal closed as promised. It might not help anyway: A key analyst said on Sept. 30 that even with that $200 million, the company likely had just weeks of cash remaining.

NIO is hoping that its new ES6 SUV can generate enough sales to keep it afloat. Image source: NIO, Inc.

Now what

NIO has pinned its hopes on the ES6, a five-passenger premium electric SUV that has sold fairly well since its launch in June. But it may need a government bailout or a trip through China's equivalent of bankruptcy court -- or both -- to survive much longer, and right now it's unclear how either of those developments would affect existing investors.

10 stocks we like better than NIO Inc.

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has quadrupled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and NIO Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 1, 2019

John Rosevear has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Tencent Holdings. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.