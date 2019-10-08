Why Shares of Chinese Electric-Car Startup NIO Are Surging Today

What's happening

Shares of Chinese electric-vehicle maker NIO (NYSE: NIO) were up sharply on Tuesday morning, after the company announced third-quarter deliveries that had exceeded its guidance.

As of 11:00 a.m. EDT, NIO's American depositary shares were up about 10% from Monday's closing price in trading in New York.

So what

NIO released its third-quarter sales results before the market opened on Tuesday, and they were pretty good: NIO delivered 4,799 vehicles in the third quarter, up 35% sequentially and ahead of its own guidance for the period.

Of course, that guidance was delivered in late September, when NIO had a pretty good idea of how its quarter would end. But month by month, the trend is going in the right direction: The 2,019 vehicles that NIO delivered in September were 3.9% more than it delivered in August -- and August's deliveries had been up sharply from July's.

The new ES6, an upscale five-passenger electric SUV, gave NIO's third-quarter sales a boost. Image source: NIO.

Now what

Despite the good news on sales, NIO still faces grim questions. The company burned more than half of its remaining cash in the second quarter as it expanded its retail presence and worked to get its ES6 SUV into full production. While CEO William Li is slashing costs and working to raise more capital, at least one analyst thinks that NIO could run out of cash within "weeks," even if an announced $200 million raise closes as scheduled.

For investors wondering if NIO's beaten-up shares are a bargain, I'd suggest waiting a little longer to see if Li can raise more cash -- or if the company is headed for a restructuring.

10 stocks we like better than NIO Inc.

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has quadrupled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and NIO Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 1, 2019

John Rosevear has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.