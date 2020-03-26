Why Shares of Chart Industries Popped 17.8% on Thursday

What happened

Shares of Chart Industries (NASDAQ: GTLS) jumped as much as 22.7% in trading Thursday after the company gave an update on operations that had a very bullish outlook. Shares closed up 17.8%.

So what

Management said that operations are basically full speed ahead because the company has been designated essential critical infrastructure by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Image source: Getty Images.

To meet critical-care demand, U.S. production of Perma-Cyl 3000, 2000, and 1000 -- three versions of Chart's micro-bulk gas storage system -- will be up 63% by the end of this week. China's facilities are also 100% operational.

Another notable announcement was that there weren't any cancellations from the backlog yet this year. Long term, that should mean that demand from companies remains strong.

Now what

There wasn't an update on first-quarter results or guidance, but this update from management indicates that it thinks the stock has sold off too far. Shares are still down nearly 60% from their peak in February, so investors think the future looks dim for Chart Industries. For today, at least, management is trying to give a bullish view of the future to investors.

10 stocks we like better than Chart Industries

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Chart Industries wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 18, 2020

Travis Hoium has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Chart Industries. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.