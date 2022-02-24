Why Shares of Chart Industries Are Soaring Today

What happened

It's a dour day in the markets with military action escalating in Ukraine, but not every stock is seeing a downturn. Chart Industries (NYSE: GTLS), a manufacturer of equipment used in energy and industrial gas applications, announced strong fourth-quarter 2021 earnings before the bell this morning, and investors continue to celebrate the report.

As of 1:02 p.m. ET on Thursday, shares of Chart Industries are up 11.5%.

So what

Exceeding analysts' sales and earnings estimates, Chart Industries reported $378.9 million on the top line and $0.73 in adjusted earnings per share (EPS) for the fourth quarter of 2021. The consensus among analysts was that the company would report $378.4 million and $0.69 in revenue and adjusted EPS, respectively.

It wasn't merely the company's success in surpassing the Street's expectations that's powering investors' excitement today, though; the prospect of growth in the coming year is also boosting enthusiasm.

Chart Industries reported quarterly company records for orders and backlog in the recently completed quarter. Consequently, it ended 2021 with a record $1.68 billion in orders, a 39% increase over the end of 2020, and a backlog of $1.19 billion, representing a 47% increase over the $810 million it had in backlog at the end of 2020.

With the company securing impressive growth in orders and backlog, management reiterated 2022 guidance: revenue of $1.7 billion to $1.85 billion and adjusted EPS of $5.25 to $6.50. For context, Chart Industries reported 2021 sales and adjusted EPS of $1.32 billion and $2.84, respectively.

Now what

Although management sees growth in revenue and adjusted EPS in the coming year, investors will want to keep a close eye on cash from operations and free cash flow -- both of which turned negative in 2021 and are expected to remain under pressure in 2022 as the company deals with supply chain challenges.

