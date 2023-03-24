Why Shares of Chart Industries Are Rising This Week

What happened

Prior to this week, March hadn't been very kind to Chart Industries (NYSE: GTLS), a leading manufacturer of equipment used in energy and industrial gas applications. Shares of Chart had fallen 23% from the start of the month through last week. This week, however, investors turned bullish on the stock after learning that the company's acquisition of Howden had been completed -- an acquisition that is expected to bolster the company's financials significantly in 2023.

As of the end of Thursday's trading session, shares of Chart have climbed 12.6% since the close of trading last Friday, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.

So what

Last Friday, Chart announced that it had completed the acquisition of Howden in a $4.4 billion cash transaction. As a result of picking up the manufacturer of industrial equipment, Chart has increased its exposure to foreign markets, and it now has a geographic footprint that reaches 35 countries.

For investors, though, the material benefit of the acquisition to Chart's finances is what's most encouraging. Prior to the acquisition, Chart had forecast 2023 revenue and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of $2.1 billion to $2.2 billion and $440 million to $480 million, respectively. With the Howden acquisition under its belt, however, Chart now projects revenue of $3.65 billion to $3.8 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $770 million to $810 million. But it's not only the income statement that's expected to benefit. Whereas chart originally forecast 2023 free cash flow of $250 million to $300 million, it now expects to generate free cash flow of $300 million to $350 million.

Now what

For investors who are gassed up about Chart's recent acquisition, the stock's recent rise shouldn't preclude them from considering a position. Currently, shares are trading at a discount, valued at 15.3 times forward earnings as opposed to their five-year average forward earnings multiple of 26.1.

10 stocks we like better than Chart Industries

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Chart Industries wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 8, 2023

Scott Levine has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Chart Industries. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.