Why Shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Crashed Today

Shares in the Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund (NYSE: RA) were down by a whopping 20% as of midday Wednesday. The plunge was triggered by the board of directors declaring that the fund was slashing its monthly distribution. The previous monthly payout of $0.199 per share will be repeated in September, but from October onward, it will drop to $0.118 per share -- a nearly 41% cut.

The new monthly distribution annualizes to $1.416 per share and puts the stock on a theoretical dividend yield of 10.5%. In addition, the fund's net asset value (NAV) per share stood at $14.84 at the end of June compared to a stock price of $13.44 at the time of this writing.

As tempting as it may be to argue that the stock is a good value -- based on its dividend and discount to NAV -- potential investors should consider a couple of things.

First, as you can see from this table, the company's dividend of $2.39 wasn't fully paid out of net investment income for the last six years. Instead, the fund was making a relatively high proportion of its return of capital distributions from NAV.

Metric 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 Net asset value per share $25.14 $25.15 $22.07 $23.21 $20.02 $20.12 Net investment income per share $1.74 $1.52 $1.10 $0.80 $0.78 $0.76 Distribution from net investment income per share $1.84 $1.53 $1.30 $0.68 $0.92 $0.74 Return of capital distribution per share $0.55 $0.86 $1.09 $1.71 $1.47 $1.65 Total distribution per share $2.39 $2.39 $2.39 $2.39 $2.39 $2.39

Note that the fund's net asset value per share was $14.84 in June, a significant decline from its $20.12 at the end of 2022 -- probably reflective of extremely tough conditions for the commercial real estate debt market. As such, don't be surprised if even the now-lower dividend proves unsustainable over time, nor if the fund's NAV continues to decline.

