News & Insights

Markets
BKD

Why Shares of Brookdale Senior Living Climbed This Week

August 11, 2023 — 12:44 pm EDT

Written by Jim Halley for The Motley Fool ->

What happened

Shares of Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE: BKD) were up more than 12% for the week as of Friday at 12:30 p.m. ET, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The healthcare company's stock closed last week at $3.76 then rose as high as $4.71 on Wednesday. The stock is up more than 54% this year.

So what

Brookdale is the No. 1 provider of senior housing in the U.S., with 672 communities in 41 states. It operates independent living, assisted living, dementia-care, and continuing care retirement centers. Brookdale issued second-quarter earnings on Monday. It reported resident fee revenue of $710.2 million, up 10.9% year over year, and a net loss of $4.5 million compared to a loss of $84.3 million in the same period a year ago. The company also reported an improved occupancy rate in July of 77.1% on average and 78.5% at the end of the month, compared to 75.9% on average in July 2022 and 77.1% at the end of that month. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) was reported as $81.4 million, up 60.5% year over year.

The company also saw a strong rise in average revenue per available room (RevPAR), with the company reporting $4,544 in the quarter, up 11.6% year over year and topping pre-pandemic averages for the second quarter in a row.

So what

Investors were encouraged by signs the company's business is getting back to pre-pandemic levels and appears to be getting closer to profitability. The company also released third-quarter guidance to show it expects RevPAR growth in the quarter of 10% to 10.5% year over year.

10 stocks we like better than Brookdale Senior Living
When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Brookdale Senior Living wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 1, 2023

Jim Halley has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
The Motley Fool
Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.
Visit Fool.com for more market news -> More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BKD

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.