Why Shares of BlackBerry Soared in December

What happened

Shares of BlackBerry (NYSE: BB) enjoyed their best month in recent memory in December, gaining 12.95%, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. But that might have felt like a bit of a letdown for investors, who saw the shares soar 45% early in the month before retreating somewhat in the weeks that followed.

BB data by YCharts.

So what

BlackBerry, the Canadian company once known as Research in Motion, is perhaps still best known as the maker of the original must-have smartphone. Those days are long gone, but the company has continued to plug away as a maker of software and services focused on security.

The stock got a charge following a Dec. 1 announcement that BlackBerry was teaming with Amazon Web Services to develop a platform that will help automakers collect and organize data from vehicle sensors.

Image source: Getty Images.

It's not as glamorous a business as making smartphones. But if successful, the partnership could solve a huge problem for automakers and open up a giant addressable market as vehicles become more automated and sensors and data become more important. The two companies hope to work together to unify tech from a wide array of different manufacturers so various sensors can work together.

Now what

Despite the December volatility, BlackBerry shares are basically flat over the past 12 months. But if the Amazon partnership works out, the company should be worth a lot more in the years to come than it is now.

The high-flying handset days are over, but BlackBerry has quietly assembled an impressive set of security and Internet of Things software. It is a company to watch heading into 2021.

10 stocks we like better than BlackBerry

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and BlackBerry wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Lou Whiteman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Amazon. The Motley Fool recommends BlackBerry and recommends the following options: long January 2022 $1920 calls on Amazon and short January 2022 $1940 calls on Amazon. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.