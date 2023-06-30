Why Shares of Belite Bio Soared This Week

What happened

Shares of Belite Bio (NASDAQ: BLTE) were up more than 26% for the week as of Friday's close after rising as much as 35.7%, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The clinical-stage biotech company's stock closed last week at $11.18, then rose to as high as $16.49 on Tuesday. The stock is still down more than 52% this year.

So what

Belite Bio focuses on therapies for eye diseases and metabolic disorders, including diabetes and liver disease. The move up wasn't driven by any particular news, but after the stock hit its 52-week low last Friday at $11 a share, investors looking for a potential bargain with upside piled back in this week.

Belite's lead candidate, tinlarebant, has shown promise in early trials for slowing the progression of Stargardt disease and geographic atrophy in dry age-related advanced macular degeneration (AMD), two of the leading causes of vision impairment.

Stargardt disease is a rare genetic disorder affecting roughly 1 in 10,000 people, according to the National Eye Institute, while the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that 1.8 million Americans aged 40 years and older are affected by AMD. Tinlarebant, as an oral tablet, is currently in a phase 3 trial across several countries.

Now what

As of the first quarter, Belite Bio reported it had $37.8 million in cash and lost $6.9 million in the quarter. To supplement that cash level, the company did a $30 million stock sale on May 30, which was the main reason for the stock's decline prior to this week. The stock is still well below analysts' consensus price target of $57.

10 stocks we like better than Belite Bio

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Belite Bio wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 26, 2023

Jim Halley has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.