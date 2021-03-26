Why Shares of Banco Santander Mexico Are Surging Today

What happened

Shares of Banco Santander Mexico (NYSE: BSMX) rose as much as 21% this morning after the bank's controlling shareholder, the Spanish lender Banco Santander (NYSE: SAN), announced that it intends to purchase all remaining shares of its Mexico subsidiary that it doesn't already own.

So what

Banco Santander Mexico has total assets equivalent to $90.3 billion and more than 18.7 million clients. The company is based in Mexico City and runs 1,350 branches with a total of 21,422 employees.

Banco Santander intends to purchase the remaining 8.3 million shares it doesn't already own. After the deal, Santander Mexico would delist from the Mexican Stock Exchange.

Image source: Getty Images.

The cash offer from Banco Santander would represent a price equivalent to $5.80 per Santander Mexico U.S. share, which represents a 24.3% premium over the bank's closing price on Thursday.

In the filing, Santander Mexico said its board of directors "has favorably considered the presentation of the offer."

Now what

Banco Santander expects the deal to result in a return on invested capital of 14% and to improve earnings per share by 0.8% in 2023.

"The transaction is consistent with Banco Santander's strategy of increasing its weight in growth markets and reflects Banco Santander's confidence in Mexico and its Mexican subsidiary as well as their long-term growth potential," the company wrote in its filing.

Santander Mexico has reported strong returns on average equity in recent years, so it should help Banco Santander, which saw its shares rise 2.5% as of 10:45 a.m. EDT today.

10 stocks we like better than Santander Mexico

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Santander Mexico wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021

Bram Berkowitz has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.