Why Shares of Banco BBVA Argentina Are Rising This Week

What happened

For the week, shares of Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE: BBAR), a subsidiary of the Spanish bank Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE: BBVA), traded more than 14% higher after market close on Thursday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Banco BBVA Argentina reported earnings results for the second quarter of the year earlier this week.

So what

Banco BBVA Argentina reported earnings per American depositary share of $0.57 on total revenue of close to $472 million; both numbers beat analyst estimates. Earnings jumped 226% from the first quarter and 35% year over year.

"With COVID-19 pandemic situation under control, Argentina has been able to continue with its economic recovery, although within a context of persistent great challenges with a sustained high inflation and a capped foreign exchange rate," chief financial officer Ines Lanusse said on the company's earnings call.

She added, "Quarterly operating results are mainly explained by one, greater interest income, two, a better net fee income, three, lower operating expense."

In the quarter, Banco BBVA Argentina generated a return on equity of 28% and a return on assets of 4.6%, both of which are extremely high as far as the industry goes.

Now what

Banco BBVA Argentina is an interesting stock. The bank just put up some stellar returns, but it could improve its deposit base. It's also in a country with incredibly high inflation, which can be difficult for banks to operate in.

This makes the stock a bit riskier, but considering it only trades at 38% of its tangible book value (or net worth), the valuation is likely taking economic issues into account, making this a reasonable buy. But make sure to do your homework on the economy first.

10 stocks we like better than Banco BBVA Argentina S.A.

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 17, 2022

Bram Berkowitz has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.