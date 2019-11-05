Why Shares of Autohome Slumped Today

What happened

Shares of Autohome (NYSE: ATHM) sank on Tuesday after the Chinese platform for automobile consumers reported its third-quarter results. Autohome missed analyst estimates across the board, and its guidance was below expectations. The stock was down about 12.2% at 11:45 a.m. EST.

So what

Autohome reported third-quarter revenue of $303.6 million, up 14.9% year over year but about $2.4 million below the average analyst estimate. Media services revenue was $129.3 million; leads generation services revenue was $116.0 million; and online marketplace and other revenue was $58.3 million. Non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings per share came in at $0.82, down 4.9% year over year in local currency and $0.01 below analyst expectations.

Image source: Getty Images.

Along with its results, Autohome announced a new annual dividend policy. Beginning in 2020, the company plans to distribute a cash dividend equal to 20% of its net income in the previous year.

Now what

While the dividend announcement was a positive for investors, Autohome's guidance was a negative. The company expects to produce fourth-quarter revenue between $315.5 million and $326.0 million, below analyst expectations of $326.8 million.

Factoring in Tuesday's rout, shares of Autohome are now essentially flat year-to-date.

10 stocks we like better than Autohome

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has quadrupled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Autohome wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 1, 2019

Timothy Green has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.