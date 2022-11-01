Why Shares of atai Life Sciences Climbed 14.58% on Tuesday

What happened

atai Life Sciences (NASDAQ: ATAI), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that specializes in the use of psychedelics to treat mental health conditions, saw its shares rise 14.58% on Tuesday. The stock closed at $2.95 on Monday then opened on Tuesday at $3.15. The stock rose to as high as $3.65 a share by 11 a.m. ET before dropping to $3.48 at the close. So far this year, the stock is down more than 55%, and has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $17.81.

So what

atai's shares got a bump when Loop Capital initiated coverage of the stock with a buy rating and an $18 price target on Tuesday. This would represent an all-time high for the stock, which went public with an initial public offering (IPO) last year.

The company also announced that it plans to participate in several upcoming conferences this month and to announce its third-quarter earnings on Nov. 10.

The company has two therapies, PCN-101 (R-Ketamine) and RL-007, that are in late-stage phase 2 trials. The first is to treat treatment-resistant depression (TRD) and the second to treat cognitive impairment associated with schizophrenia. The PCN-101 trial just completed enrollment, the company said in an announcement on Oct. 25.

Now what

In its Q2 earnings report, the healthcare company said it has enough cash to fund operations into 2025. atai also updated the late-stage progress in clinical trials for COMP360, a TRD psilocybin-based therapy it is developing with Compass Pathways. atai said it launched a phase 2 trial for COMP360 to treat anorexia nervosa in July and that it expects to begin a phase 3 trial for the therapy for TRD by the end of this year.

10 stocks we like better than Atai Life Sciences N.V.

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Atai Life Sciences N.V. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 30, 2022

Jim Halley has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends COMPASS Pathways plc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.