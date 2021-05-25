Why Shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust Are Up Today

What happened

Shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE: AHT) were trading 10.6% higher as of 11:20 a.m. EDT today, after the company's advisor posted an investor presentation that provided strategic updates.

So what

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily invests in upscale hotels. The company is advised by Ashford Inc. (NYSEMKT: AINC), which also advises another REIT called Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: BHR).

Recently, Ashford Inc. released a new investor presentation that describes four ways it can grow: with a recovery of the hospitality industry, an increase in assets under management, growth in third-party businesses, and the acquisition or incubation of new businesses.

Image source: Getty Images.

Ashford Inc. is also projecting to grow earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) from $29 million in 2020 to $54 million by 2025, with the potential to reach $84 million, depending on how growth goes.

Now what

Ashford Hospitality Trust got dinged up pretty badly during the pandemic, with hotels and the hospitality sector being one of the hardest hit industries, experiencing extremely low occupancy rates. But with vaccines being distributed and coronavirus cases on the decline, the sector is looking to recover.

There might still be a little bit of uncertainty with the virus and the pandemic, but the hotel sector is looking much better. As fewer people are worried about the virus, they plan to start traveling again, which should bode well for Ashford Hospitality Trust.

10 stocks we like better than Ashford Hospitality Trust

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Ashford Hospitality Trust wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 11, 2021

Bram Berkowitz has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.