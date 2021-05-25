Markets
AHT

Why Shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust Are Up Today

Contributor
Bram Berkowitz The Motley Fool
Published

What happened

Shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE: AHT) were trading 10.6% higher as of 11:20 a.m. EDT today, after the company's advisor posted an investor presentation that provided strategic updates.

So what

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily invests in upscale hotels. The company is advised by Ashford Inc. (NYSEMKT: AINC), which also advises another REIT called Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: BHR).

Recently, Ashford Inc. released a new investor presentation that describes four ways it can grow: with a recovery of the hospitality industry, an increase in assets under management, growth in third-party businesses, and the acquisition or incubation of new businesses.

Two people with luggage outside the entrance of hotel.

Image source: Getty Images.

Ashford Inc. is also projecting to grow earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) from $29 million in 2020 to $54 million by 2025, with the potential to reach $84 million, depending on how growth goes.

Now what

Ashford Hospitality Trust got dinged up pretty badly during the pandemic, with hotels and the hospitality sector being one of the hardest hit industries, experiencing extremely low occupancy rates. But with vaccines being distributed and coronavirus cases on the decline, the sector is looking to recover.

There might still be a little bit of uncertainty with the virus and the pandemic, but the hotel sector is looking much better. As fewer people are worried about the virus, they plan to start traveling again, which should bode well for Ashford Hospitality Trust.

10 stocks we like better than Ashford Hospitality Trust
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Ashford Hospitality Trust wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 11, 2021

Bram Berkowitz has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AHT AINC BHR

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular