Markets
AMWL

Why Shares of American Well Trounced the Market on Tuesday

Contributor
Eric Volkman The Motley Fool
Published

What happened

One of a slew of recent initial public offerings (IPOs), telemedicine services provider American Well (NYSE: AMWL), did well on Tuesday. Its shares rose by over 8% on the day, easily eclipsing the gains of the wider stock market. 

So what

The catalyst for the latest pop seems to be two updates American Well issued about its IPO, one after market hours on Monday, and the other on Tuesday morning.

These revealed that the issue was upsized in both price and volume. Initial investors paid $18 per share, up from the previously anticipated $14 to $16. Just over 47.4 million shares were sold; 35 million was the original plan. Meanwhile, the IPO's underwriters fully exercised their right to buy additional shares (6.2 million, all told).

Doctor and patient conferring via tablet.

Image source: Getty Images.

Finally, American Well said that Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google has, as agreed, bought a stake in the company for $100 million. This deal, which establishes Alphabet's Google Cloud service as the company's "preferred global cloud platform," gives the tech giant a 2.5% stake in its partner. Alphabet and American Well will also collaborate on the research and development of telemedicine tech.

Now what

In short, Amwell's IPO was successful and then some. That's not really surprising, given the understandable popularity of telemedicine stocks such as Teladoc (NYSE: TDOC) in the please-stay-at-home environment of the coronavirus pandemic. Like Teladoc, Amwell is going to be a stock to watch in this segment, particularly given its already large customer base and expansive provider network.

10 stocks we like better than American Well Corporation
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and American Well Corporation wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

 

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 1, 2020

 

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Alphabet (A shares), Alphabet (C shares), and Teladoc Health. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AMWL GOOGL GOOG TDOC

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular