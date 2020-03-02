Markets
AAL

Why Shares of American Airlines Are Falling Today

Contributor
Lou Whiteman The Motley Fool
Published

What happened

Shares of airline stocks traded down again on Monday on continued concerns about the impact of the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak on travel. American Airlines Group (NASDAQ: AAL) continues to get hit particularly hard, down nearly 5% at midday.

So what

Airlines have been among the sectors hardest hit by coronavirus concerns, as the companies have been forced to suspend service to parts of Asia. The recent spread of the virus into new regions, including confirmed cases and deaths in the United States, have led to concerns about a much broader, and prolonged, impact on the sector.

An American Airlines plane sits on the tarmac.

Image source: American Airlines.

Cowen analyst Helane Becker on Monday raised the prospect that airlines could be forced to start canceling transatlantic flights or even start drawing down domestic capacity if demand weakens. A growing number of companies are also limiting corporate travel, which is significant because major airlines depend on corporate accounts for much of their profits.

Should business travel decline, airlines could attempt to fill seats by offering lower fares. But that would be profit-draining at best and could be difficult if consumer anxiety about the outbreak further cuts into demand.

American Airlines shares have fallen faster and harder than those of other airlines because it is considered the most vulnerable to a prolonged slowdown. The airline has the highest debt burden among U.S. carriers, and going into 2020 it had made paying down that debt a priority. With the Boeing 737 MAX grounding affecting operations and now the threat of lower revenue and profits for the year due to health concerns, American's recovery is going to take longer than expected to materialize.

Now what

With Monday's sell-off, American shares have now fallen more than 37% since Feb. 15. The company now trades at less than 0.3 times sales.

AAL Chart

Airline data by YCharts

American has significant issues, but in all but the worst-case scenario it should have the wherewithal to avoid a bankruptcy filing. It's hard to recommend investors jump into the shares due to the continued virus-related uncertainty and the long-term nature of the airline's turnaround plan, but with each passing day of declines the sell-off is beginning to feel more overdone.

10 stocks we like better than American Airlines Group
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and American Airlines Group wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

 

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2019

 

Lou Whiteman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AAL

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

The Motley Fool

Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular