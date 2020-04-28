Why Shares of AMC Entertainment Are Surging Today

What happened

The stock of AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) jumped 12.5% higher in morning trading Tuesday as the prospect of more states allowing businesses to open boosted prospects that the movie theater operator would be able to reopen, too.

So what

It was just two weeks ago that it looked as if the COVID-19 pandemic would push AMC into bankruptcy, as forced theater closures shut off revenue to the world's biggest cinema operator. The company also slashed its dividend, and executives all took pay cuts to help conserve cash.

Image source: Getty Images.

But AMC was able to raise $500 million in a new debt offering that pushed back the threat of going bankrupt while its largest shareholder, Dalian Wanda Group, maintained it was never a possibility to begin with.

Now what

Investors should still be wary, even if AMC is able to open many of its theaters sooner than the mid-June date it had been eyeing.

The movie industry itself has been seriously hurt by the pandemic, and numerous studios have moved films slated for theatrical release to various streaming sites for people to watch while locked down. While several big films from studios like Disney were simply pulled until the crisis resolves itself, Hollywood is still facing a lost summer when many blockbusters typically air.

Some moviegoers may be better than none, but it still suggests AMC Entertainment is facing a rough year.

10 stocks we like better than AMC Entertainment Holdings

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and AMC Entertainment Holdings wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 16, 2020

Rich Duprey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Walt Disney and recommends the following options: long January 2021 $60 calls on Walt Disney and short July 2020 $115 calls on Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.