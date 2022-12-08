Why Shares of Alvotech Jumped This Week

What happened

Shares of Alvotech (NASDAQ: ALVO) were up as much as 28.1% this week, according to data from S&P Global Intelligence. The stock closed last week at $6.36, then opened this Monday at $6.40. Its shares hit a high of $8.15 on Thursday morning.

So what

It was a big week for the biotech company, which specializes in biosimilars. On Wednesday, it said it was launching Hukyndra (adalimumab), a biosimilar used to treat various autoimmune disorders, in Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Latvia, Romania, and Slovenia. The drug represents further biosimilar competition to Abbvie blockbuster Humira (adalimumab), the word's top-selling drug last year, other than COVID-19 vaccines.

Alvotech is able to sell Hukyndra in Eastern Europe through a partnership with German generic maker STADA. Alvotech will supply STADA with pre-filled injectables of Hukyndra made in Alvotech's labs in Reykjavik, Iceland, and STADA will distribute the therapy through its various subsidiaries. Until now, the drug was only available in Austria, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Lithuania, Slovakia, Sweden, and Switzerland.

On Thursday, Alvotech said it would now be trading on Iceland's Nasdaq main market. Prior to that, it traded on Iceland's First North Growth market and the move brings the company more exposure. Alvotech, which began trading on the U.S. Nasdaq market in June, is now the only Icelandic company to trade on both Nasdaq markets.

Now what

The company is seeing progress and strong growth. Though it lost $193.1 million through the first nine months, it reported revenue for that period of $59.2 million, compared to only $2 million in the same period last year. The company is looking to sell Hukyndra under the name AVT02 in the U.S. and is aiming to launch the biosimilar here, if approved, on July 1, 2023.

10 stocks we like better than Alvotech

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Alvotech wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2022

Jim Halley has positions in AbbVie. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.