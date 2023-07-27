Why Shares of Align Technology Are Up Thursday

What happened

Shares of Align Technology (NASDAQ: ALGN) were up more than 13% as of Thursday at 2:20 p.m. ET, after the dental device company announced second-quarter earnings. The stock is up more than 85% so far this year.

So what

Align makes Invisalign tooth straighteners, selling them to orthodontists and dentists. The healthcare company also sells its 3D fitting devices and the software that goes with them, to dental professionals. The company announced better-than-expected second-quarter revenue and earnings per share (EPS), driving up the stock's price. Revenue was $1 billion, up 6.3% sequentially and 3.4% year over year, and EPS was $2.20, compared to $1.82 in the same period last year. The key to increased revenue was that clear aligner volume for teens was up 9.7% over the same period last year and the company's imaging systems and computer aided design/computer aided manufacturing services revenue was up 10.5% over the first quarter. Analysts surveyed by FactSet were expecting earnings of $2.03 a share on revenue of $991.3 million.

Now what

Align, which at this time last year was still battling significant headwinds from unfavorable foreign currency rates and slowdowns due to COVID-19 in some markets, seems to have turned the corner back toward growth. The company gave guidance as well, saying it expected third-quarter revenue between $990 million and $1.01 billion, up roughly 12% at the midpoint over the same period last year. It also said it expected full-year revenue to be between $3.97 billion and $3.99 billion, compared to $3.73 billion in 2022.

"While the macroeconomic environment still remains uncertain, we have seen improvements in the operating environment and the consumer demand signals that influence our outlook," CFO John Morici said on the company's earnings call.

10 stocks we like better than Align Technology

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Align Technology wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 27, 2023

Jim Halley has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Align Technology. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.