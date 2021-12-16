Why Shares of Affirm Are Falling Today

What happened

Shares of the buy now, pay later (BNPL) company Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ: AFRM) were nearly 15% lower in the final hour of trading, as tech and growth stocks continued to come under pressure and as regulators began to look deeper into the BNPL space. The shares closed Thursday down more than 10.5%

So what

Tech and growth stocks have had a tough month, as investors worry about higher inflation and likely interest rate hikes next year, which are never good for growth stocks. The market appeared to be recovering after the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) wrapped up its final meeting of the year yesterday. Following the meeting, the FOMC announced that it will speed up the tapering of its bond purchases, and most members of the committee expect to see three rate hikes next year.

But the market once again sold off tech and growth today, as the Bank of England raised interest rates, and investors continued to worry about inflation.

Image source: Getty Images.

More specific to Affirm, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) asked the company, along with several others, to provide information on the BNPL loans they were issuing.

"Buy now, pay later is the new version of the old layaway plan, but with modern, faster twists where the consumer gets the product immediately but gets the debt immediately, too," CFPB Director Rohit Chopra said in a statement. Chopra said that his agency has ordered Affirm, Afterpay (OTC: AFTP.Y), Klarna, PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL), and Zip (OTC: ZIZT.F) to submit information so that it can report to the public about industry practices and risks.

The order comes after analysts at Mizuho recently said they estimated that more than half of Affirm users who earn less than $75,000 have missed at least one payment.

Now what

Rising rates increase the cost of debt for borrowers, so if this many borrowers at Affirm are missing payments with rates this low, then it's hard to believe loans issued next year at higher rates would fare better.

Affirm is an innovative company, but it trades at too high a valuation right now, given its lack of profitability and the associated risk.

10 stocks we like better than Affirm Holdings, Inc.

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Affirm Holdings, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 10, 2021

Bram Berkowitz has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Afterpay T FPO, Affirm Holdings, Inc., PayPal Holdings, and Zip FPO. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2022 $75 calls on PayPal Holdings. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.